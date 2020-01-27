Wagerr Trading Up 8.4% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $16,665.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,419,955 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,040,341 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

