Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Walmart by 94,700.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Walmart by 11.7% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 105.7% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $114.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.