Wanchain (WAN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.34 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Bitbns and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $20.28 million and $2.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007664 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

