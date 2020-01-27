Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.16.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $98.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $80.21 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

