Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,283 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 149,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.03. 53,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $121.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.