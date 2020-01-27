Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Waste Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Waste Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 38,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $121.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

