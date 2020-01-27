Waves (WAVES) One Day Volume Hits $58.65 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00009734 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Kuna. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $88.40 million and $58.65 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00022420 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018381 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,984,378 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptohub, Kuna, Liqui, BCEX, HitBTC, Coinrail, Gate.io, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Indodax, Huobi, Livecoin, Tidex, COSS, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

