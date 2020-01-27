WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0235 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and HitBTC. WAX has a market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $932,239.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.03364314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00195670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,607,433,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,016,041,748 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Tidex, Radar Relay, Huobi, Bibox, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

