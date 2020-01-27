Wedbush Weighs in on PTC Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PTC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

PTC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $86.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.36. PTC has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in PTC by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

