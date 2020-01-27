Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trupanion (TRUP)

Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2020 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

1/11/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

1/8/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

1/3/2020 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.00. 401,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,504. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -355.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77.

Get Trupanion Inc alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,004,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Trupanion by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Trupanion by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Trupanion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trupanion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.