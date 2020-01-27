Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zendesk (ZEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) in the last few weeks:

1/24/2020 – Zendesk had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Zendesk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Zendesk was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Zendesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Zendesk was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

12/17/2019 – Zendesk is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Zendesk was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE ZEN traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $94.89.

Get Zendesk Inc alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $143,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,271.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $79,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,913,637. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 400.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 44.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.