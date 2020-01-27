Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) recently:

1/24/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

1/21/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.59.

12/6/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/29/2019 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $32.62 on Monday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after buying an additional 535,072 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,338,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,969,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after buying an additional 164,038 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

