Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hargreaves Lansdown (HL)

1/24/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

HL stock opened at GBX 1,831.50 ($24.09) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,899.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,906.76.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

