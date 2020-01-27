Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE):

1/24/2020 – Inspired Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – Inspired Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

1/16/2020 – Inspired Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Inspired Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,111. Inspired Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

