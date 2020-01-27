Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Volution Group (FAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Volution Group (LON: FAN) recently:

1/24/2020 – Volution Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 180 ($2.37).

1/21/2020 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/8/2020 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Volution Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Volution Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FAN traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 240 ($3.16). 273,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.88. Volution Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $474.93 million and a PE ratio of 26.09.

In related news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

