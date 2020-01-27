Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA):

1/24/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

12/18/2019 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $19.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,264,096 shares of company stock worth $123,462,978. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

