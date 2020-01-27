Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

WORK traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $20.06. 9,374,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $587,660.75. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $78,144.50. Insiders have sold 287,450 shares of company stock worth $6,352,385 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Slack by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Slack by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Slack by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

