Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,673. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,153,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $83.85 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,192,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.