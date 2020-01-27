Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,152,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,336,705. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

