Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,901 shares during the quarter. Western Digital accounts for approximately 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of Western Digital worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.76.

Shares of WDC traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 230,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,568. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,091 shares of company stock worth $2,941,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

