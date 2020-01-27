Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.23. 1,535,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,892. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

