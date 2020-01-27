Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-$17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.34. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.23. 1,535,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.55. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.