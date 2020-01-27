William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Citrix Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the cloud computing company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $128.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,982,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,368 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.