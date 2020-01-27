William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.06. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.