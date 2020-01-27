Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) EVP Thomas P. Zidar Sells 2,948 Shares

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WTFC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 378,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,330. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after buying an additional 286,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,181,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,160,000 after buying an additional 119,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

