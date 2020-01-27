Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.49. 11,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,973. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $76.89 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.80.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,581,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

