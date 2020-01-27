Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Update

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 514,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOR. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,107.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $17,073,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 414.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 412.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth $3,299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 165.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

