Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,176.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $72,176.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $8,977.00 or 1.00725885 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00050774 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00071633 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000812 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 2,974.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036154 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 622 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

