XEL Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. XEL has a total market capitalization of $457,295.00 and $227.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000571 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000873 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.