XP (NYSE:XP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

XP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. XP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of XP stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $37.67. 24,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,412. XP has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $43.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XP stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

