XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $12,889,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,244. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.