XRP Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. XRP has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and $1.71 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatehub, Tripe Dice Exchange, OKEx and LakeBTC. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.03454192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00199171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00125312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,098,384 coins and its circulating supply is 43,685,558,183 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, DragonEX, Bits Blockchain, Bitlish, Braziliex, Bitfinex, Koinex, Exrates, CoinBene, Bitstamp, Ripple China, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, CoinEgg, Bithumb, Fatbtc, BitFlip, Coinsquare, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Indodax, Coinhub, Gate.io, Huobi, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), OKEx, Coinbe, CoinFalcon, Covesting, ABCC, Poloniex, Ovis, Bittrex, Bitbank, Sistemkoin, OTCBTC, Instant Bitex, B2BX, DigiFinex, Stellarport, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, Bitbns, CEX.IO, Binance, C2CX, Bitso, BTC Markets, Coindeal, Tripe Dice Exchange, BCEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Altcoin Trader, BitMarket, RippleFox, Liquid, WazirX, Bitsane, Coinone, GOPAX, Upbit, Korbit, Coinsuper, HitBTC, FCoin, Exmo, Gatehub, Kuna, Koineks, LakeBTC, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Coinrail, BtcTurk, Independent Reserve, MBAex, Bitinka, OpenLedger DEX and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

