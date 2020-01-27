Xuez (XUEZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,479.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $32,682.00 and approximately $30,479.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Over the last week, Xuez has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001794 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Xuez’s total supply is 4,421,971 coins and its circulating supply is 3,455,537 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Xuez

Xuez can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

