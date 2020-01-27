Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post $73.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.36 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $322.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.00 million to $328.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.23 million, with estimates ranging from $334.16 million to $348.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.86. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 877.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $161,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

