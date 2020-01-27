Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

NCR opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.65. NCR has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 4,182.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 694,702 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NCR by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 471,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,619,000 after purchasing an additional 390,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,152,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

