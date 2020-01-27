Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post sales of $6.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $14.75 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $2.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $86.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.72 million to $117.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.62 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VYGR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

