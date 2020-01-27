Zacks: Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Post -$0.76 EPS

Analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.68). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XFOR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 506.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 436,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 416,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 172,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XFOR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.27. 56,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

