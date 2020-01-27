Zacks: Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Co-Diagnostics an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,844,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,665. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 5,486.08% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.