ZClassic Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002632 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $5,004.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00610518 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00135789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00117368 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

