Zcoin Price Tops $5.38 on Top Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $5.38 or 0.00059854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and TDAX. Zcoin has a total market cap of $50.29 million and $6.87 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,090.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.01904908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.04044386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00668174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00116746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00730980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009869 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00608801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,342,118 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Indodax, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Huobi, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Koinex, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Coinroom and TDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.