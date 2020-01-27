ZCore (ZCR) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $187,654.00 and approximately $426.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $24.43 and $7.50. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,186,480 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.43, $13.77, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $51.55, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

