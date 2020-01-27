Zealium (NZL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $82.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $20,506.00 and $82.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,950,574 coins and its circulating supply is 12,950,574 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.