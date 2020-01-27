Zel (ZEL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.29 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Zel has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00629937 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00139285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00114281 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006587 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002687 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 90,766,250 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

