Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $18,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $6,874,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.35.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,486. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -302.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $105.35 and a 52-week high of $151.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.