Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.33. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

ZION stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after buying an additional 749,108 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $315,055.00. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,492. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

