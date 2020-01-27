ZPER Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, Bit-Z and BitForex. During the last week, ZPER has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $767,467.00 and $129.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00045031 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00323487 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011040 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002133 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007928 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Allbit, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

