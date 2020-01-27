Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $5,941,153.79 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $5,941,153.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,372,389.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $340,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00.

ZS traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.04. 2,067,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

