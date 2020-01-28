-$0.82 EPS Expected for Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,738.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 442,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 126,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLND traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

