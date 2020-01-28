0Chain (ZCN) Trading Down 24.9% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $827,605.00 and $782.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000208 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

