$11.52 Million in Sales Expected for Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) to report sales of $11.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.15 million and the lowest is $10.40 million. Correvio Pharma reported sales of $8.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year sales of $32.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.47 million to $34.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.02 million, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $49.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million.

CORV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mackie cut Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Correvio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORV. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORV stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Correvio Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

